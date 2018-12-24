Reject bourgeois, family oriented Christmas practices: EFF

"Then those who are righteous will reply to him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you a drink? When did we see you as a stranger and welcome you, or naked and give you clothes to wear? When did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?' Then the king will reply to them, 'I assure you that when you have done it for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you have done it for me'."

The party said that "in light of these words", South Africans were called on to "reject bourgeois Christmas practices, whose objectives and emphasis are selfishness, individualism and family oriented".

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wished SA a merry Christmas.

"Christmas is a significant time of celebration in the Christian faith. It is a celebration of hope for a better world, and is a time of generosity, neighbourly love and family … Let us choose hope over fear as we continue to build one South Africa for all into the new year."

The EFF remembered the people of Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, and the Palestinians, who "live under the military occupation of the apartheid state of Israel and denied basic human rights by that racist regime".

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) SA tweeted: