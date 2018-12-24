Politics

Reject bourgeois, family oriented Christmas practices: EFF

24 December 2018 - 12:54 By Nico Gous
Competitors warm up ahead of the Santa Run in London. In SA, the EFF has called on the country to remember its less-privileged citizens, as well as those in hospitals and prisons.
Image: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

South Africans should reject "bourgeois", family orientated Christmas practices which emphasise individualism and selfishness.

That is what the EFF said in its "revolutionary" Christmas message on Monday December 24 2018.

"The true test of remembering the birth of Jesus, and the sharing/gifting that should be associated with it, is to reach out to the less privileged. The estranged family with an infant, living in a manger," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

"Let there be food for the street kids this Christmas. Let us remember all who are in hospitals and prisons. Let us remember those who are homeless and less privileged ... let no one go hungry or homeless when any of you are there."

The Bible’s Matthew inspired the message:

"Then those who are righteous will reply to him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you a drink? When did we see you as a stranger and welcome you, or naked and give you clothes to wear? When did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?' Then the king will reply to them, 'I assure you that when you have done it for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you have done it for me'."

The party said that "in light of these words", South Africans were called on to "reject bourgeois Christmas practices, whose objectives and emphasis are selfishness, individualism and family oriented". 

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wished SA a merry Christmas.

"Christmas is a significant time of celebration in the Christian faith. It is a celebration of hope for a better world, and is a time of generosity, neighbourly love and family … Let us choose hope over fear as we continue to build one South Africa for all into the new year."

The EFF remembered the people of Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, and the Palestinians, who "live under the military occupation of the apartheid state of Israel and denied basic human rights by that racist regime".

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) SA tweeted:

