5 unforgettable moments in SA parliament

Parliamentary sessions are televised and meant to keep South Africans abreast of political developments. But this year has seen a number of times when shade was thrown, and boy, do South Africans love a bit of drama.

These are just five times that MPs gave us more than we bargained for.

DA, EFF and Agang fight it out

When Julius Malema interrupted the DA's John Steenhuisen in parliament in November, Steenhuisen's response was: "Can the VBS bank looters please give me a chance?"

He was alluding to reports that EFF leaders were implicated in what has become known as the VBS bank heist.

The situation escalated quickly, with Agang MP Andries Tlouamma also joining the brawl and trading punches with the EFF's Nazier Paulsen.