5 unforgettable moments in SA parliament
Parliamentary sessions are televised and meant to keep South Africans abreast of political developments. But this year has seen a number of times when shade was thrown, and boy, do South Africans love a bit of drama.
These are just five times that MPs gave us more than we bargained for.
DA, EFF and Agang fight it out
When Julius Malema interrupted the DA's John Steenhuisen in parliament in November, Steenhuisen's response was: "Can the VBS bank looters please give me a chance?"
He was alluding to reports that EFF leaders were implicated in what has become known as the VBS bank heist.
The situation escalated quickly, with Agang MP Andries Tlouamma also joining the brawl and trading punches with the EFF's Nazier Paulsen.
Minister 'Pinky'
Not every parliamentary altercation ends with fists flying.
Shortly before he resigned as home affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba was embroiled in a sex video saga that trended for days, even inspiring the hashtag #GigabaChallenge.
Gigaba said the video, which he had recorded for his wife's pleasure, was stolen from his phone by hackers.
In the days that followed, parliament was in session and EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi couldn't resist the urge to throw shade at Gigaba.
Ndlozi suggested that the president issue phones without cameras to minister to avoid embarrassing scandals.
Gigaba then waved his little finger at Ndlozi, earning himself the nickname Minister Pinky.
Willie Madisha brings groceries to the house
When Cope MP Willie Madisha brought a loaf of bread and a packet of samp to parly, people were impressed that he had gone past the grocery store just to prove that the living wage under discussion was inadequate.
Honorable Madisha brought Bread and Maize in Parliament to demonstrate that the ANC"s R20/ hour living wage is not proportionate. Leadership ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/2eJtiCHUd2— Hlasie (@HlasieLetsoalo) May 21, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa's diss track
In May, the president said to the DA's Steenhuisen: "Shut up, you, Steenhuisen, and listen... I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up."
Steenhuisen had been interrupting the president's responses to questions from MPs.
That flare-up was enough to send social media music producers to their sound mixers to preserve the moment in a number of songs, all titled, you guessed it, Shut up.
'Dipstick in the wrong hole'
Deputy speaker of parliament, Lechesa Tsenoli, usually has his hands full trying to keep order in parliament.
Most times, he manages to do this with ease. But sometimes the honourable members make his task a difficult one. August 30 was one such challenging day.
Tsenoli ended up making the comment, "You've got your dipstick in the wrong hole," when an MP complained about not being given enough time to speak.