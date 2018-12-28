Nelson Mandela Bay gets yet another thumbs down from auditor-general

Better, but still not good enough.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s poor asset management and systems, shoddy record-keeping and inability to get a proper handle on its water and electricity losses have earned the city its seventh consecutive qualified audit opinion.

The opinion from auditor-general Kimi Makwethu covers the 2017/2018 financial year — from July 2017 to June 2018 — when the city was being run by the then DA-led coalition.

While a full report detailing the reasons for the qualified opinion will be released to the council only in January, acting city boss Peter Neilson said the municipality had yet again been rapped over the knuckles for its troubled supply chain management department.