Parliament to seek answers on Clifton beach 'curfew'

Parliament’s environmental affairs committee says it will summon the City of Cape Town and a private security company to explain why people were asked to leave Clifton’s Fourth Beach after sunset.

Chairperson Phillemon Mapulane said in a statement on Friday that the committee was appalled by reports about the incident on December 23 and condemned the “restriction of access and the removal of black people at Clifton Beach”.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that city had distanced itself from the security company, as had the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers' Association. There were indications, after people complained to local radio station CapeTalk, that beachgoers of all races were kicked off the beach.

Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), the security company, told News24 on Wednesday that its guards had been brought in to help the city’s law enforcement officials at the time and denied closing the beach.