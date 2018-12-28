Politicians share their hopes for 2019

Politicians differ on many subjects, but the ones who spoke to TimesLIVE all agree: 2018 has been a long and tumultuous year and SA deserves a better 2019.

TimesLIVE spoke to various politicians about their hopes for the new year.

ACDP

Cheryllyn Dudley of the ACDP wants to see South Africans making a "greater effort towards a shared future, despite our differences".

She acknowledged the challenges that plague the country but sees no reason why it should be impossible to "be united in the common goal of a progressive country".