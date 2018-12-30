Politics

Economy and transformation top priority in ANC election manifesto

30 December 2018 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the ANC's first rally of their election campaign.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the ANC's first rally of their election campaign.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The ANC will launch its elections campaign early in January as it tries to prevent its national support dropping below the 59% predicted in some polls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the first rally of the party’s campaign, at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, on January 8. This marks the ANC's 107th birthday.

The main election launch is scheduled to take place on January 12 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where the party manifesto will be made public.

The ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, said they were planning for 100,000 party supporters to fill the stadium and surrounding overflow areas.

He said transformation and growing the economy would top the party’s priority list.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Economy and transformation top priority in ANC election manifesto Politics
  2. Parliament to seek answers on Clifton beach 'curfew' Politics
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay gets yet another thumbs down from auditor-general Politics
  4. Clifton has become a political football, says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato Politics
  5. Politicians share their hopes for 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X