WATCH | 2018 was a year of renewal and fighting state capture: Cyril Ramaphosa

31 December 2018 - 10:47 By ERNEST MABUZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's New Year message

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described 2018 as a year of renewal in which everyone worked together to restore confidence in SA’s public institutions and confront the devastating effects of state capture and corruption.

In his New Year message, Ramaphosa said 2018 was the year in which the nation drew closer together as it celebrated the centenary of the birth of SA’s founding democratic president, Nelson Mandela, and stalwart of the struggle Albertina Sisulu.

“During the course of 2018, we bade farewell to several eminent South Africans who had served their people with distinction and commitment and who had dedicated their talents and their lives as well as their energies to building a better SA and the better world. We shall miss them.”

Ramaphosa said 2018 had been a year in which there had been a focus on the one thing the country needed most, “jobs, jobs and more jobs”.

In his message, the president also thanked the matric class of 2018 for its hard work.

