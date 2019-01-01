SA launches minimum wage bill ahead of May elections

The first minimum wage goes into effect on Tuesday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying millions of workers would be better paid as he readies for a tricky election in May with the economy struggling for growth.

Trade unions have been split over whether to support the minimum wage, which has been set at R20 an hour.

"Millions of South African workers will benefit," Ramaphosa said in his New Year message. "This is the result of many decades of tireless struggle and is a powerful demonstration of the shared resolve of all social partners to tackle poverty and inequality."

The ANC hopes that the move will appeal to its traditional electoral base among poor township and rural voters.