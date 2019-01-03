Politics

All aboard for the first De Lille vs DA spat of 2019

03 January 2019 - 12:55 By Dave Chambers
One of the City of Cape Town's 24 Dial-a-Ride vehicles that is temporarily off the road.
One of the City of Cape Town's 24 Dial-a-Ride vehicles that is temporarily off the road.
Image: GroundUp/Will Yoder

A brief suspension of hostilities between ousted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and her successors has ended with the new year less than three days' old.

Brett Herron unleashed the first volley of 2019 on Wednesday, slamming his successor as mayoral committee for transport for the "collapse" of the city's Dial-a-Ride transport service for disabled and partially mobile citizens.

"Denying this service leaves people stranded and unable to get to and from work on the first working day of the new year. It is shameful and uncaring," said Herron, who joined the DA with De Lille and has now followed her to the Good party after she was ousted as mayor.

On Thursday, Herron's successor Felicity Purchase said Dial-a-Ride had been temporarily grounded by a tender wrangle.

"Unexpected delays were experienced during the procurement of a new long-term six-year contract due an ongoing appeals process," she said.

"To ensure continuity of the service, the city manager has approved the extension of the current contract on a month-to-month basis for a 12-month period while we await the resolution of the appeal process for the long-term six-year contract.

"A new contract extension has already been signed and the service will be restored as soon as all the necessary due diligence and approval processes for operating licences and roadworthy tests for each of the 24 vehicles are finalised."

MORE

It's time to cut the Pat, new mayor Dan Plato tells councillors

Five weeks into his job, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato announced on Thursday that he is setting about undoing part of predecessor Patricia de Lille’s ...
News
21 days ago

Key De Lille ally Herron quits council and DA

A member of Patricia de Lille’s City of Cape Town mayoral committee quit the council and the DA on Thursday.
Politics
2 months ago

Flyaway Herron's talking rubbish‚ says Cape Town deputy mayor

Cape Town's deputy mayor has rejected a torrent of criticism directed at the city council's DA administration by a departing ally of ex-mayor ...
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. All aboard for the first De Lille vs DA spat of 2019 Politics
  2. Twitter showdown: Herman Mashaba vs Derek Hanekom South Africa
  3. Just days into 2019, these 4 politicians are already feeling the Twitter heat Politics
  4. Politicians will try to divide us in 2019. We must resist Ideas
  5. ANC chaplain-general investigated for 'blatant disrespect of women' Politics

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X