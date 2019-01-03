ANC election manifesto no 'bucket of promises' says Fikile Mbalula

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party’s election manifesto, which is to be launched at a rally in Durban, is not a “bucket of promises” but a thoughtful consideration of the needs of the people.

On Thursday, the party briefed the media about a week of activities planned in and around Durban to commemorate the party’s 107th birthday next Tuesday and the launch of its election manifesto on January 12.

Mbalula said ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would give a proper account of what the party had done and what it planned to do while “acknowledging the challenges we had”.

“There were mistakes that were committed but that’s why the ANC has been on the path of recovering lost ground,” he said.

Mbalula conceded that there had been a perception that the ANC and its leaders were arrogant and did not deal with challenges raised and protested about.