Just days into 2019, these 4 politicians are already feeling the Twitter heat

Zuma became a Twitter casualty on Wednesday when he posted two videos captioned "My opinion on the land issue".

"Whites came, in South Africa in particular, came in and took the land. The struggle, the wars that were fought, many thousands and thousands of people who died defending their land, some were actually removed from a huge stretch of land ... You can't say those things did not happen," said Zuma.

The former president went on to clarify his opinion: "We are saying those who own huge stretches of land must share it with those who are indigenous, who owned this land before."

Some people on Twitter thought Zuma's opinion was populist, while others questioned why he had done little about the land issue in the nine years that he was the president.