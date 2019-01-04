Politics

Limpopo municipal manager assaulted, robbed of 'ANC's R5m'

04 January 2019 - 11:00 By Frank Maponya
Mopani district's manager Republic Monakedi is recuperating in hospital after he was battered by robbers.
Image: Supplied

A Limpopo municipal manager was attacked and robbed of undisclosed amount of money allegedly belonging to the ANC in Limpopo.

Republic Monakedi, the municipal manager of the Mopani district, is currently recovering in hospital following the attack on Sunday evening at his Polokwane private office.

Sources close to Monakedi allege that a stash of money amounting to R5m in cash was stolen during the incident.

Police, however, refused to confirm or deny the figure.

Monakedi was apparently in the company of a friend when five armed men allegedly entered the office situated on Jorrisen Street at around 10pm and demanded money.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the robbers assaulted Monakedi and his friend and took their cellphones, wallets, car keys and an undisclosed amount of money.

No one has been arrested and police are appealing for information.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Witness Tiva, said they were shocked by the incident.

Soviet Lekganyane, the ANC's provincial secretary and Donald Selamolela, the party's provincial spokesperson, had not responded to requests for comment at time of publishing.

