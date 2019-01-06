Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of list conference

06 January 2019 - 11:16 By TimesLIVE

The ANC is briefing the media on the outcomes of the ruling party's list conference, where it will decide who it will to send to parliament and the various legislatures following the elections.

All the provinces except the North West have concluded their provincial list conferences. 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Friday said only people who had criminal convictions would be excluded from the ANC lists.

MORE

Ramaphosa set to confront Zuma on his 'divisive' comments

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to confront his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, about his public comments that contradict ANC policy.
Politics
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa's ANC regaining voter trust after low scores in Zuma years - Ipsos

Ahead of the next national election planned for May this year, currently six in every ten registered voters (61%) say they will vote for the ruling ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Only convicts will be removed from ANC parliamentary list: Jessie Duarte

ANC Deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Friday said only people who had criminal convictions will be excluded from the ANC lists to parliament ...
Politics
1 day ago

Same old same old likely from ANC manifesto

It was almost a year to the day, under a scorching East London sun, that an ear-splitting "boo" drummed out from thousands of packed seats at Buffalo ...
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of list conference Politics
  2. 'An announcement to make an announcement': Manyi slammed over 'new political ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa set to confront Zuma on his 'divisive' comments Politics
  4. Ramaphosa's ANC regaining voter trust after low scores in Zuma years - Ipsos Politics
  5. DA wants policing to be decentralised and provinces given more power Politics

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X