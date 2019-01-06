WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of list conference
The ANC is briefing the media on the outcomes of the ruling party's list conference, where it will decide who it will to send to parliament and the various legislatures following the elections.
All the provinces except the North West have concluded their provincial list conferences.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Friday said only people who had criminal convictions would be excluded from the ANC lists.