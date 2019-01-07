Politics

3 articles that sum up Jacob Zuma's journey to musical stardom

07 January 2019 - 08:12 By Ntokozo Miya
Jacob Zuma plans to launch his career as a recording artist in April 2019
Image: via Twitter

A lot has happened since it emerged that Jacob Zuma would be heading to the studio in 2019 to begin a career as a recording artist.

According to eNCA, the latest development in the former president’s musical journey is that Grammy Award-winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo have offered to work with him.

This was confirmed by eThekwini municipality’s Thembinkosi Ngcobo, who said the group had offered the use of its studios for the production of Zuma’s album.

“These are the studios that produced a biggest group like Ladysmith Black Mambazo, one of our international assets, and they are now making available those facilities that made them who they are."

Ngcobo also said he had received many offers from South African musicians who wanted to be involved in the project.

If you haven’t been following the hype around the singing former president, these three articles sum up the journey quite nicely.

Zuma bags recording deal

At the end of December 2018, Ngcobo took to Twitter to announce that the eThekwini Municipality and Zuma had agreed that he would start recording “his famous struggle songs in April”.

DA not singing along to Zuma’s tune

Two days after the announcement, the DA in eThekwini raised concerns about what it believed to be “blatant patronage where the people’s money will be used to finance the former president’s lifestyle”.

The DA’s eThekwini councillor Nicole Graham promised the public that it would fight the project “tooth and nail”.

Zuma’s musical prowess

One doesn’t have to look hard for samples of Zuma’s musical prowess. The internet holds countless videos of the former president in song. 

Perhaps one of his most unforgettable performances was at Nelson Mandela’s funeral, when he sang about black people’s call for land, before delivering the eulogy.

Another memorable performance by the former president was at an awards ceremony hosted by the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA in March 2018.

Watching Zuma singing might help you to decide if he’s one of 2019’s artists to follow or give a miss.

