Politics

Maimane wants Ramaphosa to cut off state funding of Zuma's legal fees

07 January 2019 - 12:17 By Amil Umraw
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. (File image)
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. (File image)
Image: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has penned a letter to Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the president immediately cancel a long-standing deal which agreed that the state would foot the bill for Jacob Zuma's legal battles.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court last year ruled that the presidency is not liable for the former president's legal bills in respect to the Arms Deal matter, in which Zuma faces 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The legal-fees deal was struck between then president Thabo Mbeki and Zuma more than a decade ago.

It is believed Zuma will appeal the court's decision.

Zuma must pay from his own pocket for legal fees, court rules

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's bid to appeal a costs order made against him in his personal capacity.
News
1 month ago

In his letter on Monday January 7 2019, Maimane said Zuma's appeal will only serve to delay justice further "in a country that is crying out for justice".

"You can avoid this costly and unnecessary process by doing the right thing. Cancelling this deal with [Zuma] would represent a clean break with South Africa's damaging and frustrating past," Maimane wrote.

"It would send a clear message to the nation that public money will no longer be abused for personal ends ... It is time to put the country before your party."

Maimane also wants Ramaphosa to make public both the terms of the deal struck with Zuma and the full amount of money spent by the state on Zuma's legal fees, which is believed to be between R16m and R32m.

