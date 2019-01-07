Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the launch of the ANC manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday will mean that the ruling party's election campaign will be in full swing.

Speaking at the Port Shepstone taxi rank on Monday, Ramaphosa urged party supporters, especially young people, to make sure they were registered for the upcoming national elections.

"When we launch our manifesto on Saturday it will mean that our election campaign is in full swing, day and night. We want our volunteers to work wall to wall, door to door, street to street, house to house, village to village, to make sure that the ANC gets an overwhelming majority," he said.