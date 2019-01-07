Politics

Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa

07 January 2019 - 16:02 By BONGANI MTHETHWA
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged voters to register for the upcoming elections during a campaign trail on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday, January 7, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged voters to register for the upcoming elections during a campaign trail on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday, January 7, 2019
Image: THULI DLAMINI

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the launch of the ANC manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday will mean that the ruling party's election campaign will be in full swing.

Speaking at the Port Shepstone taxi rank on Monday, Ramaphosa urged party supporters, especially young people, to make sure they were registered for the upcoming national elections.

"When we launch our manifesto on Saturday it will mean that our election campaign is in full swing, day and night. We want our volunteers to work wall to wall, door to door, street to street, house to house, village to village, to make sure that the ANC gets an overwhelming majority," he said.

Ramaphosa's ANC regaining voter trust after low scores in Zuma years - Ipsos

Ahead of the next national election planned for May this year, currently six in every ten registered voters (61%) say they will vote for the ruling ...
Politics
1 day ago

Before addressing the crowd, Ramaphosa interacted with hawkers, vendors and passengers at the taxi rank - with them all vying for his attention as he handed out pamphlets advertising the manifesto launch.

He said the ANC manifesto, under the slogan "Let us grow South Africa", would turn the country into one that would make everybody happy.

"The ANC is prepared to change this country. We must change South Africa from the ugly phase of apartheid to a new phase of South Africa that we started building in 1994."

Ramaphosa told the crowd that to make sure the ANC delivered on its promises, people must make sure they were registered.

"The young people of our country are not registered. We must make sure that young people, 18 and above, are registered so that they can cast their votes for the first time."

Where are the youngsters? IEC says low registration numbers are a major worry

The IEC’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Wednesday that alarmingly low registration by young voters was cause for concern.
Politics
2 months ago

Ramaphosa said the registration process would open in the next two weeks.

He said KZN, which has been deeply divided between his supporters and those of former president Jacob Zuma, was now pushing for the success of the January 8 statement rally, and for unity within the party.

"We've got a fantastic manifesto which is going to talk about drawing South Africans together. Already various formations in our country are coming around the ANC, embracing the ANC and its message. Our message is simple, straightforward: Let us work together to draw South Africans together," he said.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala, was on the KZN lower south coast to mobilise support ahead the January 8 statement and manifesto launch.

READ MORE:

SA's economic growth hinges on looming poll

The elections, Eskom and the weather will affect the economy
Business
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of list conference

The ANC is briefing the media on the outcomes of the party's list conference, where it will decide who to send to parliament and the various ...
Politics
1 day ago

No place on ANC lists for those who breed 'divisions and conflict'

ANC members and leaders who have been involved in “fostering divisions and conflict” in the party will not be included for the national assembly and ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Maimane wants Ramaphosa to cut off state funding of Zuma's legal fees Politics
  3. 3 articles that sum up Jacob Zuma's journey to musical stardom Politics
  4. No place on ANC lists for those who breed 'divisions and conflict' Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of list conference Politics

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X