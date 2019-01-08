Age-old promises from Cyril on the election trail in KZN

Centenarian Johanna Godden was so overwhelmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited her home in Merlewood, Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast that she planted a kiss on his hands.

Then the 102-year-old had Ramaphosa and ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala in stitches when she asked the president to give her money every month to pay for water and electricity.