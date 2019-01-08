Politics

Age-old promises from Cyril on the election trail in KZN

08 January 2019 - 08:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a heartfelt moment with 102-year-old Johhana Godden ahead of the ANC's manifesto launch and January 8 statement.
President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a heartfelt moment with 102-year-old Johhana Godden ahead of the ANC's manifesto launch and January 8 statement.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Centenarian Johanna Godden was so overwhelmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited her home in Merlewood, Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast that she planted a kiss on his hands.

Then the 102-year-old had Ramaphosa and ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala in stitches when she asked the president to give her money every month to pay for water and electricity.

Most read

  1. ANC wants security company to lose business after boss strips then sacks guard Politics
  2. Wait, is that Thabo Mbeki? The KZN statue that has everyone confused Politics
  3. Mark these dates if you're planning to vote in the 2019 elections Politics
  4. Age-old promises from Cyril on the election trail in KZN Politics
  5. Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
X