ANC unfazed by splinter parties, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Speaking in Zulu, Ramaphosa said: "I will meet him (Motsoeneng) at the finish line. We are watching what is happening with some forming new parties, but the ANC is not bothered.

"Our focus is on achieving overwhelming victory in the upcoming elections. We will not waste our time on small parties and splinters which we believe will not hurt the ANC at all," he added.

"This is not a new phenomenon on the eve of elections because we have had about 200 parties contesting but the ANC will always come out tops, therefore we are not fazed."

Another former ANC member, former cabinet spokesman Mzwanele Manyi, recently announced his resignation from the ANC. He is expected to announce his new political home on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa also weighed in on the ANC list process, saying the requirement that 20% of candidates must be youth would bring in professionals such as lawyers and engineers who would come with "fresh ideas".