Crowd chants 'Zuma, Zuma!' after Ramaphosa's speech

ANC supporters bussed in to the Ohlange Sports stadium in Inanda, north of Durban, for the party’s main January 8 birthday rally on Tuesday, chanted in support of former president Jacob Zuma immediately after President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his speech.

This is despite Ramaphosa veering from his speech to express gratitude to Zuma during the rally, seemingly attended by Zuma die-hard supporters.

“Thank you, Nxamalala, for handing over the baton to me. I will run with it together with the ANC NEC and we will make you proud and make our country great,” Ramaphosa said at the conclusion of his January 8 address.

As Ramaphosa ended his address, the crowd chanted: “Zuma, Zuma!”