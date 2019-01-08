Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa feels lucky to have Zuma and Mbeki around as ANC leaders

08 January 2019 - 14:53 By Qaanitah Hunter
Former president Jacob Zuma and president Cyril Ramaphosa at the January 8 Celebration in JL Dube stadium in Inanda on January 8 2019
Image: THULI DLAMINI

President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated the opening of his January 8 address to reassure ANC supporters of his good relationship with former president Jacob Zuma as the crowd notably cheered his predecessor more than him.

African National Congress supporters who gathered for a rally marking the party's January 8 celebrations, at Ohlanga sports stadium in Inanda, made known their support for Zuma.

As Ramaphosa took the podium, he thanked Zuma for being president while the crowd cheered incessantly for the former president.

Former president Jacob Zuma and president Cyril Ramaphosa, along with other ANC party members at the January 8 Celebration in JL Dube stadium in Inanda on January 8 2019
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Zuma accompanied Ramaphosa to the rally - in an area known to have been his stronghold since his tenure as deputy president of the ANC.

When ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala introduced Ramaphosa the crowd was mostly quiet, while they broke out in chants and cheers when Zuma was introduced.

Ramaphosa dismissed talk that he would be reprimanding Zuma. “He is now a former president, I will use him for different (tasks, as) former presidents have experience and knowledge,” he told the hundreds gathered to mark the ANC’s 107th birthday celebrations.

