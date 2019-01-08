Politics

EFF branches to be deployed to primary schools to assess admissions

08 January 2019 - 13:43 By Naledi Shange
School desks. (File photo)
Image: Gallo Images/IStock

Branches of the EFF will be deployed to primary schools on Wednesday January 9 to ensure that the admission of grade one learners commences without any glitches, the party said on Tuesday.

“All EFF branches will report to their nearest primary schools for the back to school campaign. We will be there to help teachers and parents, for a successful registration period and first day at school,” party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

The class of 2019 was expected to complete its matric in 2030.

Ndlozi called on the education department to ensure that the bulk of these children made it to their matric year.

