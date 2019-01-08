Is Mzwanele Manyi heading to the ATM?

Called for comment, Manyi said he could not "confirm or deny" that he is joining the ATM.

"My position is not to confirm or deny any of the allegations being made," said Manyi.

"There are many speculations. Some are saying I am joining the EFF while others are saying I am forming a new party ... that is why I advise you come to the press conference tomorrow where I will tell you exactly; when I confirm everything," said Manyi on Tuesday January 8.

Manyi is due to make the formal announcement at a press briefing scheduled to take place in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Not all so-called RET forces seem to the happy with Manyi joining the ATM.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama on Sunday took to Twitter and lambasted church leaders for being involved in politics.

"We need bishops to be above politics and not compete with politicians or set up proxy political parties. We need to be able to call upon the church to assist with spiritual needs of the people. The church turned into politicians is a bad idea," wrote Mngxitama.