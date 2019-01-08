Politics

January 8 baby named 'Khongolose' after the ANC

08 January 2019 - 14:22 By JEFF WICKS
Image: Gwede Mantashe via Twitter

A baby born at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday has been given the name 'Khongolose' - a colloquial Zulu term for the African National Congress – on the 107th anniversary of the party’s founding.

Proud parents Mpumelelo and Nosipho Dlamini welcomed the bouncing baby boy, Siko Luka Khongolose Dlamini, into the world.

"The isiZulu word Siko means culture in English,” his mother Nosipho said, speaking during a visit by the ANC Women's League’s Bathabile Dlamini to the maternity ward.

The young mother said she was delighted by the ANCWL visit, adding that it would make the birthday of her son more memorable.

The Dlaminis were one of three couples whose babies were also born on Tuesday and who received gifts from ANCWL.

Of the babies born on January 8, Dlamini said that they had been born on an auspicious day.

“This day is very important in the life of every South African that is committed to prosperity, non-sexism, non-racialism. We want these babies to know that they are very special and very important,” she said.

Meanwhile, Qaanitah Hunter reports it’s been a busy day for ANC and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa as he marks the party's 107th birthday celebration.

He started with a blitz in Pinetown, followed by a church service in the CBD.

Ramaphosa has laid a wreath at the gravesite of the founding president of the ANC, John Langalibalele Dube.

The president interacted with supporters in an effort to mobilise people to come to the main rally on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Addressing a mini-rally in Ohlange on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa assured the crowd that he has a good relationship with his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

