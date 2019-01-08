Wait, is that Thabo Mbeki? The KZN statue that has everyone confused
In celebration of its 107th birthday, the ANC has erected statues of its past leaders along the M4 in Durban North, but everyone is asking, who is the man next to Nelson Mandela?
The statues include ANC leaders and stalwarts including Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.
Mbeki's statue caught the eyes of many on social media who were questioning who the man standing between Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma was, saying that the statue did not resemble the former president.
The one next to Mandela is supposed to be Thabo Mbeki ... pic.twitter.com/2rbNZa21U4— Dumisani Tembe (@KunjaloD) January 7, 2019
The statue of Thabo Mbeki sparked many reactions on Twitter with many questioning the resemblance.
You need to pay more attention on Thabo Mbeki's statue. It doesn't look like him at all https://t.co/6qzP5egCWQ— Mboma kaMqhele (@hosteldweller) January 4, 2019
They unveiled some statues last weekend and Mbeki bagged himself one too. All of them cost us a mere R1.9million. Peanuts without raisins.— Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) January 7, 2019
Good luck with spotting Thabo Mbeki though as none of the statues look anything like him. pic.twitter.com/KgJBLhjnmk
Has @ANCKZN or @MYANC explained Why Thabo Mbeki's statue is not among those? Whose statue is that one after Madiba's pic.twitter.com/opu87vqyJ2— Diana (@Letsoalo_Diana) January 7, 2019
This is completely disrespectful. What is shocking is the absence of protest from the citizens of the city. Frankly Thabo Mbeki looks more like Dennis Sassou-Nguesso.— El Pristo (@EPristo) January 7, 2019
Thabo Mbeki must've had facial surgery before his statue was made...— I am an African 🇿🇦 (@Clint_ZA) January 8, 2019
Still not wise having these statues next to a busy freeway! People stopping illegally to have a look.
(@eThekwiniM) https://t.co/GY04hHGD5w
#gardenofpresidents in Durban: Job well done. But I couldn't recognise Former president Thabo Mbeki. No resemblance. I think the sculptor missed it— Phuti Ragophala (@PhutiRagophala) January 7, 2019
Please don't tell me the man between uTata and uBaba ke Thabo Mbeki 💀 https://t.co/mRGFGskSh7— Kevin McCallister👑 (@Shetjwoh) January 4, 2019
ANC says this statue is for Thabo Mbeki. Please folks help me here, is there anything carrying semblances of TM here? People who can't fix potholes cannot be expected to deliver on complex requirements, Hhayi imihlola lento pic.twitter.com/mM1rMzwh6M— phillip mhlongo (@phillip_mhlongo) January 7, 2019
Apparently this statue consists of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. I'm struggling to locate Mbeki and Zuma pic.twitter.com/i38eJh8W3s— LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) January 7, 2019
Meanwhile, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal has written to eThekwini City Manager Sipho Nzuza requesting details regarding reports that the municipality is planning to spend R20m on new statues of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela. The statues will be unveiled later this year.