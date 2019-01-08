Politics

Wait, is that Thabo Mbeki? The KZN statue that has everyone confused

08 January 2019 - 08:41 By Odwa Mjo
The statue of former ANC President Thabo Mbeki
The statue of former ANC President Thabo Mbeki
Image: Twitter/@zwelitom

In celebration of its 107th birthday, the ANC has erected statues of its past leaders along the M4 in Durban North, but everyone is asking, who is the man next to Nelson Mandela?

The statues include ANC leaders and stalwarts including Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

Mbeki's statue caught the eyes of many on social media who were questioning who the man standing between Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma was, saying that the statue did not resemble the former president.

The statue of Thabo Mbeki sparked many reactions on Twitter with many questioning the resemblance.

Meanwhile, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal has written to eThekwini City Manager Sipho Nzuza requesting details regarding reports that the municipality is planning to spend R20m on new statues of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela. The statues will be unveiled later this year.

WATCH | KZN artist crafts Mandela’s face out of 4,000 scrap pipes

For the last three months, Minenhle Nxele has been piecing together a massive statue of former president Nelson Mandela’s face.
News
28 days ago

Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York

A life-size statue of the late former president Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York in the US on Monday.
News
3 months ago

Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the launch of the ANC manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday will mean that the ruling party's ...
Politics
19 hours ago

