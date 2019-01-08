Wait, is that Thabo Mbeki? The KZN statue that has everyone confused

In celebration of its 107th birthday, the ANC has erected statues of its past leaders along the M4 in Durban North, but everyone is asking, who is the man next to Nelson Mandela?





The statues include ANC leaders and stalwarts including Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

Mbeki's statue caught the eyes of many on social media who were questioning who the man standing between Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma was, saying that the statue did not resemble the former president.