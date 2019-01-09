Politics

ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Paul Mashatile

09 January 2019 - 14:39 By QAANITAH HUNTER
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says that when the ANC unveils its manifesto on Friday, January 11 2019, it will focus on solutions to unemployment.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says that when the ANC unveils its manifesto on Friday, January 11 2019, it will focus on solutions to unemployment.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The ANC manifesto will provide solutions to solving unemployment, which the governing party has identified as the biggest problem facing ordinary South Africans.

This is according to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was on campaigning in Durban on Wednesday.  

Mashatile said the majority of people that ANC leaders had met complained about joblessness.

"You will see when the president unveils the manifesto on Friday … we are nitpicking at real issues and on implementation," he said.

Mashatile was trying to encourage people to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

He handed out pamphlets and introduced himself to  passersby who were unsure of who he was.

Without Nasrec 'unity slate', ANC would be limping, says David Mabuza

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza said on Wednesday that had party members only elected leaders from one faction at the December 2017 Nasrec ...
Politics
57 minutes ago

Mashatile said the ANC realised that a positive election outcome was possible only if the party was united. He said division in an election year "is not an option".

"There’s a lot of effort on ANC comrades to unite. You may have here and there problems but generally I think the efforts are much bigger and are working," he said.

Mashatile conceded that there were pockets of division in some parts, but he said people were largely committed to working against a dip in support for the party.

He said the 2019 elections would be hard fought. "As you know, there are many new parties springing up," he said.

Mashatile said the people of KwaZulu-Natal told ANC leaders they were relieved that the party was committed to dealing with land redistribution.

MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa feels lucky to have Zuma and Mbeki around as ANC leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated the opening of his January 8 address to reassure ANC supporters of his good relationship with former president ...
Politics
1 day ago

Age-old promises from Cyril on the election trail in KZN

Centenarian Johanna Godden was so overwhelmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited her home in Merlewood, Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south ...
Politics
1 day ago

Wait, is that Thabo Mbeki? The KZN statue that has everyone confused

The ANC leadership statues on the M4 in Durban North have everyone asking where is Thabo Mbeki.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Paul Mashatile Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa blames bad weather for missing Shembe church service Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Mzwanele Manyi announces 'new political home' Politics
  4. Without Nasrec 'unity slate', ANC would be limping, says David Mabuza Politics
  5. ANC unfazed by splinter parties, says Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X