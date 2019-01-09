ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Paul Mashatile

The ANC manifesto will provide solutions to solving unemployment, which the governing party has identified as the biggest problem facing ordinary South Africans.

This is according to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was on campaigning in Durban on Wednesday.

Mashatile said the majority of people that ANC leaders had met complained about joblessness.

"You will see when the president unveils the manifesto on Friday … we are nitpicking at real issues and on implementation," he said.

Mashatile was trying to encourage people to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

He handed out pamphlets and introduced himself to passersby who were unsure of who he was.