ANC's Sihle Zikalala asks church for election blessings

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala has asked the leadership of a faction of the Shembe church for blessings ahead of the national elections.

He was speaking on behalf of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who couldn’t make it due to bad weather conditions en route to the church's headquarters, Ikhenani Lamanazaretha Asebuhleni, in Ndwendwe, north of Durban. Zikalala asked the congregation to bless the province and the governing party as it heads towards a tough election contest.

"We want to ask for blessings in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole nation to have peace as we head to elections. We ask for prayers, blessings and peace in the province as it's well known for [political] violence and we are hopeful that the chief of chiefs will grant us those blessings," said Zikalala.