Cyril Ramaphosa blames bad weather for missing Shembe church service

President Cyril Ramaphosa was a no-show at church event north of Durban on Wednesday morning because his helicopter could not land because of bad weather.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to attend a church service at the eBuhleni branch of the Shembe church.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala spoke in his place.

Zikalala pleaded with Shembe congregants to pray for peaceful elections.

"Chief of chiefs, we want to ask for blessings in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole nation to have peace as we head to elections. We ask for prayers, blessings and peace in the province as it's well known for [political] violence and we are hopeful that the chief of chiefs will grant us those blessings," said Zikalala.