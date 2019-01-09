Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa decries high rate of school dropouts

09 January 2019 - 18:40 By QAANITAH HUNTER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern at the high rate of pupils who drop out of school - saying the phenomenon is exacerbating the unemployment crisis.

Speaking at an ANC Youth League event in Durban, Ramaphosa told the audience that 450,000 of the one million young children that enter schools each year drop out by grade nine or 10.

“Many of the people who do not have jobs in the main - although many more people don’t have jobs in our country today - many of those who are almost unemployable, easily are those who did not pass matric,” Ramaphosa said.

Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the launch of the ANC manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday will mean that the ruling party's ...
Politics
2 days ago

The class of 2018 recorded a 78,2% pass which is an improvement on previous years. However, experts and opposition parties say the pass rate is much lower if one includes the pupils who have dropped out over the years.

 Ramahosa also told youth league members to prepare to take over the leadership of the country.

 “We long for the day we have a really young president… a president we will say is a really youthful president.,” Ramaphosa told the crowd to cheers.

 “You are going to be future ministers of this country. You are the future presidents of this country,” he said.

 ANC Youth League provincial chairperson Kwazi Mshengu reiterated the call for 40% of ANC public representatives to be young people.

 Later, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said young people should be equipped for the leadership positions they wanted.

 The president told the crowd that the youth should lead the ANC's election campaign from the front.

“The ANCYL must be at the leading edge of the election campaign… we rely on the youth  league to mobilise our people,” he said.

Hinting at the tone of the ANC manifesto, Ramaphosa said young people should also participate in the economy.

“We are ensuring that our economy is restructured by creating opportunities for young people,” Ramaphosa said.

He made a clarion call to the youth of the party to be at the forefront of advocating for education and against school dropouts.

 “The task of the ANCYL is to be at the forefront of education…Making sure young people in our country get educated,” he said.

MORE

ANC unfazed by splinter parties, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC was unfazed by the formation of new parties by former members wanting to challenge the governing ...
Politics
22 hours ago

David Mabuza scolds warring ANC factions in 'dysfunctional' KZN region

ANC deputy president David Mabuza read a riot act to warring factions in the Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal, saying the party's top leaders ...
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Paul Mashatile

The ANC manifesto will provide solution to solving unemployment, which the governing party has identified as the biggest problem facing ordinary ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa decries high rate of school dropouts Politics
  2. Mzwanele Manyi announced as policy chief of pro-Zuma party, ATM Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa calls for speedy release of DRC election results Politics
  4. David Mabuza scolds warring ANC factions in 'dysfunctional' KZN region Politics
  5. From vendor finance to ATM - the rise of Mzwanele Manyi Politics

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X