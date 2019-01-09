Mzwanele Manyi announced as policy chief of pro-Zuma party, ATM

Former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has been unveiled as the new policy chief of the pro-Jacob Zuma party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Manyi recently divorced the ANC, his long-time political home, accusing the governing party of having reached "a saturation point".

On Wednesday he was paraded as member of the ATM national executive committee and head of policy and strategy.

During a press briefing at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Manyi launched a scathing attack on the ANC which he has been a member of for almost three decades.

According to Manyi the ANC "is tired, fatigued and has lost its moral compass".

A beaming Manyi expressed his confidence that the ATM would take over the reins after the general elections.

However, he cleverly sidestepped a question on whether he had ambitions of being a member of parliament through the ATM, saying "that is up to the party".