ANC's Thuma Mina campaign a tool to loot public funds, claims IFP

Party says R400,ooo from the public purse was misused by ANC-led KZN municipality

10 January 2019 - 13:08 By Zingisa Mvumvu
The IFP claims the ANC used public funds for the party's Thuma Mina campaign.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has accused the ANC-led Alfred Duma municipality in KwaZulu-Natal of directing R400,000 in public funds towards the governing party's Thuma Mina campaign.

The IFP says the municipality spent the money on printing calendars and diaries for the ANC and disguised it as Thuma Mina work.

A statement by IFP member of the KZN provincial legislature, Blessed Gwala, has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and punish those implicated.

"He must ensure that his Thuma Mina campaign is not meant to send ANC leaders to steal and abuse public funds. He must institute his own investigation into this matter without fear or favour," said Gwala.

"These matters suggest that there is very poor prioritisation in the use of public resources by government and, worse, runaway corruption that treats public money  recklessly.  

"We are worried that limited resources available for service delivery are not reaching the poor. The basic needs of the poor are not being prioritised in the use of available resources and therefore are not translating into very achievable improved lives and services for all South Africans."

Gwala also called on the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to launch a probe of her own.

The IFP said citizens must guard against the abuse of the public purse at all levels.

