It was tough! Cyril Ramaphosa's frank assessment of the Zuma years

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday gave a frank assessment of the Jacob Zuma years in government - telling his audience in Pietermaritzburg that "the last few years were really difficult".

Although the two sought to display a united front in public this week, Ramaphosa told ANC supporters in Manor Flats that he spent the most part of 2018 cleaning up Zuma's mess.

“We've been through a difficult few years… it was really difficult. Things that were meant to be done well were not done well. Institutions were weakened. In the past year we spent a great deal of time repairing those things that were not done well,” Ramaphosa said.