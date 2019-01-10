Politics

'Pay for yourselves or watch on TV' - ANC Western Cape won't be sending ordinary members to Durban

Financial resources to be channeled towards fighting the DA in the province

10 January 2019 - 13:12 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
ANC supporters will be out in force in Durban, but the Western Cape branch will not be paying for ordinary members to attend the celebrations. They have been told to watch proceedings on television. File Photo.
ANC supporters will be out in force in Durban, but the Western Cape branch will not be paying for ordinary members to attend the celebrations. They have been told to watch proceedings on television. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

The ANC in the Western Cape has told its members that it will not be sending any buses to the ANC anniversary celebrations to be held in Durban on Saturday. 

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobz wrote to members on Monday telling them to make their own travel arrangements or watch the event on TV in groups. 

Called for comment, Jacobz referred questions to provincial spokesperson Dennis Crywagen, who would not confirm nor deny claims of financial constraints being behind the move.

Crywagen instead said the ANC in the Western Cape was preoccupied with its mission to wrestle power away from the DA in the upcoming general and provincial elections.

"Our focus as the ANC in the Western Cape is to regain political power from the DA so we would rather put all our resources into that. 

"We would have wanted to be in Durban but there is a huge battle ahead. Our entire leadership is in Durban with the leadership and the president."

MORE

ANC unfazed by splinter parties, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC was unfazed by the formation of new parties by former members wanting to challenge the governing ...
Politics
1 day ago

David Mabuza scolds warring ANC factions in 'dysfunctional' KZN region

ANC deputy president David Mabuza read a riot act to warring factions in the Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal, saying the party's top leaders ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Without Nasrec 'unity slate', ANC would be limping, says David Mabuza

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza said on Wednesday that had party members only elected leaders from one faction at the December 2017 Nasrec ...
Politics
23 hours ago

January 8 baby named 'Khongolose' after the ANC

A baby born at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday has been given the name 'Khongolose' - a colloquial Zulu term for the African National Congress ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. The GOOD, the ATM and the African Content among your poll choices Politics
  2. 84 new political parties hoping for your vote in May elections Politics
  3. 'Pay for yourselves or watch on TV' - ANC Western Cape won't be sending ... Politics
  4. ANC's Thuma Mina campaign a tool to loot public funds, claims IFP Politics
  5. Durban, KZN to hit the jackpot as ANC descends for 'mother of all rallies' Politics

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof

Related articles

  1. January 8 baby named 'Khongolose' after the ANC Politics
  2. Now is the time to vote ANC, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Mark these dates if you're planning to vote in the 2019 elections Politics
X