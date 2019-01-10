'Politics is a numbers game' - Twitter reacts as Manyi heads to the ATM

Mzwanele Manyi has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Last week Manyi revealed on Twitter that he would make an announcement about his new political home ahead of the 2019 national elections. Many speculated that he would be launching his own party, but that was clearly not the case.

After decades as a member of the ANC, on Wednesday the former government spokesperson announced that he was joining the the African Transformation Movement, simply known as the ATM.

The party was launched last year by members of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC).