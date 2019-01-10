'Politics is a numbers game' - Twitter reacts as Manyi heads to the ATM
Mzwanele Manyi has finally let the cat out of the bag.
Last week Manyi revealed on Twitter that he would make an announcement about his new political home ahead of the 2019 national elections. Many speculated that he would be launching his own party, but that was clearly not the case.
After decades as a member of the ANC, on Wednesday the former government spokesperson announced that he was joining the the African Transformation Movement, simply known as the ATM.
The party was launched last year by members of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC).
TimesLIVE reported that Manyi has already secured a spot as the party's head of policy and strategy. He is also a member of its national executive committee.
Many were curious about the move. Twitter had a field day following Manyi's announcement - from word play to questioning Manyi's political journey. Here are some of the highlights.
I really don’t see what Mzwanele Manyi’s plan with ATM is. Politics is a numbers game.— Ⓜ️asilo Ⓜ️alola (@Its_Masilo) January 10, 2019
Finaly theres a political party you can withdraw from if you not happy #ATM #ManyiAnnouncement #Manyi— Mlandeli (@Mlaxmilano) January 9, 2019
Ok I get that #ATM is huge; has 100 thousands of members and doing well financially— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 9, 2019
Who's face will be on the ballot paper since it already has its President?
Current President is not well known in the public space & Manyi is, which ultimately means he'll bring in the votes🤔 pic.twitter.com/RvPYCubGmw
I heard that Jimmy Manyi's new ATM will dispense coins as well. Real change is needed— Lucky Mashele® (@LuckyMashele2) January 9, 2019
#107 #ATM #ACM #2019elections— JoeJosephMudau (@JoeJosephMudau) January 9, 2019
So Mzwandile Manyi is officially a politician? so he chose to be an opposition party? Who does he represent from his former political home? Just curious bazalwane 🤣🤣
Jimmy Manyi's #atm slogan.. Insufficient....😂😂😂.— Raymond Maseko (@rmaseko) January 9, 2019
The voter transaction you have requested is currently unavailable..Please they again later.😂😂😂
So Jimmy has been vendor financing the ANC voters😂😂😂 until his party could fully take over
What I had in mind when I heard that Mzwanele Manyi is joining ATM... pic.twitter.com/gfrf81AE0L— Makatsela (@katsela_ndosi) January 9, 2019
Where does Manyi's Party ATM get these many people? pic.twitter.com/n9pJwfVOBn— Mlungisi Magubane (@MluMagubane) January 9, 2019
Mzwanele Manyi said ATM members are in their millions . I haven't seen any except him pic.twitter.com/4yLAgGSAcR— Kuz (@TheFuture_SA) January 10, 2019