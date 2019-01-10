Politics

'Politics is a numbers game' - Twitter reacts as Manyi heads to the ATM

10 January 2019 - 10:14 By Odwa Mjo
Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi announced that he has joined the African Transformation Movement.
Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi announced that he has joined the African Transformation Movement.
Image: Gallo Images

Mzwanele Manyi has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Last week Manyi revealed on Twitter that he would make an announcement about his new political home ahead of the 2019 national elections. Many speculated that he would be launching his own party, but that was clearly not the case. 

After decades as a member of the ANC, on Wednesday the former government spokesperson announced that he was joining the the African Transformation Movement, simply known as the ATM. 

The party was launched last year by members of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC). 

Mzwanele Manyi announced as policy chief of pro-Zuma party, ATM

Former cabinet spokesman Mzwanele Manyi has been unveiled as the new policy chief of the pro-Jacob Zuma party, the African Transformation Movement.
Politics
18 hours ago

TimesLIVE reported that Manyi has already secured a spot as the party's head of policy and strategy. He is also a member of its national executive committee.

Many were curious about the move. Twitter had a field day following Manyi's announcement - from word play to questioning Manyi's political journey. Here are some of the highlights.

READ MORE:

From vendor finance to ATM - the rise of Mzwanele Manyi

It's official, Gupta vendor finance beneficiary Mzwanele Manyi has found a home in the ATM. 
Politics
19 hours ago

Mzwanele Manyi announced as policy chief of pro-Zuma party, ATM

Former cabinet spokesman Mzwanele Manyi has been unveiled as the new policy chief of the pro-Jacob Zuma party, the African Transformation Movement.
Politics
18 hours ago

Is Mzwanele Manyi heading to the ATM?

Are you wondering where former Gupta associate Mzwanele Manyi's next paycheque will  come from? Well, those close to him claim he is headed for the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa's Eskom task team shrinks as another member quits Business
  2. 'Politics is a numbers game' - Twitter reacts as Manyi heads to the ATM Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa decries high rate of school dropouts Politics
  4. Mzwanele Manyi announced as policy chief of pro-Zuma party, ATM Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa calls for speedy release of DRC election results Politics

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X