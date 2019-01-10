Politics

'That's our slogan!' DA threatens legal action against ANC

10 January 2019 - 14:23 By Nonkululeko Njilo
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. The party says the slogan 'One South Africa for All' was coined by them in April 2018 but is now being used by the ANC for its birthday celebrations.
Image: SUPPLIED

The DA has threatened to take legal action against the ruling ANC for allegedly stealing its election slogan - but the ANC says it is unbothered.

The slogan "One South Africa for All", according to the DA’s  spokesperson, Solly Malatsi,  was launched in April 2018 and the ANC but the ANC has used it for its birthday celebrations.

"The DA has chosen the slogan 'One South Africa for All' because we are the only party that is still committed to achieving nonracial ideals in South Africa," said Malatsi.

However, the ANC’s acting spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, denied the accusation, saying the DA  was desperate and merely seeking attention. 

"The DA is just desperate. It is sinking deeper in the ocean and we are unfazed," said Kodwa.  

"How can we steal that slogan when the DA suffers from colour blindism? (sic) If anyone is guilty, it’s the DA that has been stealing our songs and heritage …" said Kodwa.

The DA also accused the ANC of being the antithesis of the values in the slogan.

 "We have committed ourselves to effective redress, growing the economy in order to create jobs, creating safe communities and ensuring stringent property rights. The ANC is the antithesis of these very values," Mabe said.  

Kodwa said the DA must prepare to lose dismally in the 2019 general elections. 

"The DA must just be ready for their complete extinction; we will be putting a final nail to their coffin," added Kodwa.

