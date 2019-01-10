'That's our slogan!' DA threatens legal action against ANC

However, the ANC’s acting spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, denied the accusation, saying the DA was desperate and merely seeking attention.

"The DA is just desperate. It is sinking deeper in the ocean and we are unfazed," said Kodwa.

"How can we steal that slogan when the DA suffers from colour blindism? (sic) If anyone is guilty, it’s the DA that has been stealing our songs and heritage …" said Kodwa.

The DA also accused the ANC of being the antithesis of the values in the slogan.

"We have committed ourselves to effective redress, growing the economy in order to create jobs, creating safe communities and ensuring stringent property rights. The ANC is the antithesis of these very values," Mabe said.

Kodwa said the DA must prepare to lose dismally in the 2019 general elections.

"The DA must just be ready for their complete extinction; we will be putting a final nail to their coffin," added Kodwa.