David Mabuza's message to racists: Stop it already!

ANC deputy president David Mabuza on Thursday added his voice in condemning the recent alleged racist incidents that caused racial tension in the country.

Speaking to ANC supporters in Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal, Mabuza said the ANC “cannot allow the country to go back to the dark period of apartheid”.

Mabuza was referring to an incident which saw private security guards ask beach-goers at Clifton Fourth beach in Cape Town to leave the area after sunset. One of those asked to leave the beach was Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs, who was there with his family.

“We (ANC) seem to be veering away from our strategic objectives, because when the ANC was founded we said we want to create a non-racial South Africa.

“Everyday we hear racial remarks. In certain areas some people were denied going to the beach recently. We can’t allow South Africa to go back to that dark period,” said the country’s deputy president.