Politics

State capture and corruption have weakened our public institutions, says Cyril Ramaphosa

12 January 2019 - 13:42 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2019 election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on January 12 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2019 election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on January 12 2019
Image: Viatwitter@myanc

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the ANC must acknowledge that state capture and corruption have weakened several of the country’s public institutions.

Addressing thousands of supporters gathered at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, Ramaphosa said they have to acknowledge that effective governance has been undermined and that corruption and state capture contributed to the poor performance of the country.

“Even as we applaud the great progress that has been made, we must acknowledge that mistakes have been made and that in some areas transformation has stalled,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the ANC admits its shortcomings and accepts the criticism levelled against the party.

WATCH LIVE | ANC launches 2019 election manifesto

The ruling ANC is expected to launch its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday January 12 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in ...
Politics
6 hours ago

“We must also acknowledge that factionalism and patronage has diminished the ability of the ANC to lead the process of transformation and fulfil its mandate to the people,” Ramaphosa told the crowd.

In the build up to the rally, Ramaphosa repeatedly told communities he interacted with that the past few years were very difficult for the party and government.

He maintained that spirit in his midday address on Saturday, saying the ANC was hard at work to correct its mistakes.

“... After a period of doubt and uncertainty, we have arrived at a moment of hope and renewal,” Ramaphosa said.

The president’s statement was a precursor to the launch of the ANC manifesto for the 2019 general elections.

His address also kicks off the formal election campaign for the party.

 “The 2019 elections provide an opportunity to restore our democratic institutions and to return our country to a path of transformation, growth and development,” Ramaphosa said.

The president took his anti-corruption message a step further, touching on civil servants.

“Many of our public servants are committed and dedicated professionals who perform their tasks faithfully. However, there are some whose indifference to the needs and concerns of citizens has led to a deterioration in the quality of services and assistance rendered.”

READ MORE:

ANC bans 'divisive' T-shirts at ANC manifesto rally

The ANC says anyone who attends its manifesto launch rally at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday with “divisive” T-shirts will be guilty of ...
Politics
22 hours ago

ANC's Thuma Mina campaign a tool to loot public funds, claims IFP

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has accused the ANC-led Alfred Duma municipality in KwaZulu-Natal of directing public funds to the tune of R400,000 ...
Politics
2 days ago

'That's our slogan!' DA threatens legal action against ANC

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has threatened to take legal action against the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for allegedly stealing its ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Government to get tough on corruption and incompetence, Cyril Ramaphosa warns Politics
  2. State capture and corruption have weakened our public institutions, says Cyril ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | ANC launches 2019 election manifesto Politics
  4. ANC bans 'divisive' T-shirts at ANC manifesto rally Politics
  5. From the death penalty to scrapping low pass marks: Manyi's ambitions for the ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X