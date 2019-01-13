'Thabo Mbeki stalls Cyril Ramaphosa's plan for an elders council

Plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to create a council of elders have stalled - allegedly because Thabo Mbeki is unhappy about Jacob Zuma’s involvement.

Sources close to Ramaphosa said Mbeki had expressed interest in the idea when it was first presented to him last year, but his enthusiasm waned when he learnt Zuma would also be on the advisory panel.

The other member of the council would be Kgalema Motlanthe.

Mbeki, according to his spokesperson, Siyabulela Gebe, is still thinking about Ramaphosa’s request.

“When TM established that JZ would also be part of the panel, he suddenly wanted to think about the proposal,” said the source, a senior government official who asked not to be named.

