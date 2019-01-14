Politics

Politicians react to ANC manifesto

14 January 2019 - 10:22 By Odwa Mjo
Politicians have given their two-cents on the ANC manifesto.
Politicians have given their two-cents on the ANC manifesto.
Image: Gallo Images

Members of the opposition have taken to social media to weigh in on the ANC manifesto.

The party launched its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12 2019.

In his speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the party’s promises and goals as the country prepares to take to the polls this year.

The ANC promised to create 275,000 jobs each year to curb South Africa’s unemployment rate, which currently sits at more than 27%.

The party also vowed to accelerate land reform, to allocate 30% of government procurement spend towards small businesses and to reduce data costs and expand free WiFi access.

With all the promises made, opposition parties, which are yet to deliver their manifestos, took to social media to give their thoughts on the manifesto.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa’s points were simply the same old song sung by previous ANC presidents.

The UDM is expected to launch its manifesto on February 16.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa provided a visual summary of the ANC’s manifesto that’s subject to interpretation.

Mayor of Joburg Herman Mashaba said the ANC’s promises had remained the same as those made by former president Jacob Zuma.  

EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu described the manifesto as repetitive. 

READ MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa is Mr Delay rather than Mr Deliver, says Mmusi Maimane on ANC manifesto

DA leader Mmusi Maimane accused President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday of making empty promises and being unable to introduce the bold reform the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Government plans to raise R1.2-trillion in new investments to create 275,000 jobs a year: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled an ambitious election manifesto on Saturday that included plans to raise R1.2-trillion in new investments over ...
Politics
1 day ago

The promises have been made, now ANC must find the voters

As the ANC launched its election manifesto that puts jobs at the centre of its promises, it now faces the task of prompting its supporters to ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Politicians react to ANC manifesto Politics
  2. WATCH | State capture inquiry returns - here is what's happened so far Politics
  3. Four Twitter lessons for politicians ahead of the 2019 elections Politics
  4. The promises have been made, now ANC must find the voters Politics
  5. Julius Malema and EFF pay further R100,000 to AfriForum Politics

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X