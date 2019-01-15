You must be 'politically connected' to get help from SAPS, charges Maimane

When Natalie Maimane tried to report a stolen handbag to the police late last year, she was sent from pillar to post - until one officer realised she was married to the leader of the opposition in parliament.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane revealed that the police at a Cape Town police station only took action when an officer saw his wife's identity document, which linked her to him.

“She went from police station to police station and no one could help her. The question was typified by [officers] saying, 'Do you actually want us to investigate or do you want a case number?'

“Eventually she decided to camp out at the police station,” said Maimane.

He said as Natalie became an irritation to the police, a police officer asked for her ID document to see what he could do.

“He looked at the ID and said, 'Hawu! Maimane! Are you married to that Maimane from the DA?’”

It was only then that the police began to work on the case, he said.