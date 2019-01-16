Ramaphosa's Davos strategy in five telling quotes

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a breakfast meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday to prepare team SA for the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.



The theme at the forum this year is Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



About 3,000 participants from government, business, civil society and academia will gather in Davos from January 22-25.



Ramaphosa briefed the team about the expectations and issues that SA will address at the WEF.



Showing a united front and painting a positive image of the relationship between government, business, labour and communities is at the top of Ramaphosa's list as the team heads to Davos.

"My take is that we're going to Davos on a firm footing. Our engagements in Davos should be based on putting a very positive message to the investing world," he said.

Here are five important topics he touched on.



Economic growth



"This year we're going to Davos amid difficult economic challenges. Challenges that I think we will be able to handle."