Politics

Ramaphosa's Davos strategy in five telling quotes

16 January 2019 - 11:42 By Odwa Mjo
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the South African team headed for Davos to show a united front and paint a positive image of the relationship between government, business, labour and communities. He was speaking at a pre-Davos breakfast on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the South African team headed for Davos to show a united front and paint a positive image of the relationship between government, business, labour and communities. He was speaking at a pre-Davos breakfast on Wednesday.
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a breakfast meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday to prepare team SA for the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The theme at the forum this year is Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. 

About 3,000 participants from government, business, civil society and academia will gather in Davos from January 22-25. 

Ramaphosa briefed the team about the expectations and issues that SA will address at the WEF. 

Showing a united front and painting a positive image of the relationship between government, business, labour and communities is at the top of Ramaphosa's list as the team heads to Davos. 

"My take is that we're going to Davos on a firm footing. Our engagements in Davos should be based on putting a very positive message to the  investing world," he said.

Here are five important topics he touched on.

Economic growth 

"This year we're going to Davos amid difficult economic challenges. Challenges that I think we will be able to handle."

Government plans to raise R1.2-trillion in new investments to create 275,000 jobs a year: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled an ambitious election manifesto on Saturday that included plans to raise R1.2-trillion in new investments over ...
Politics
3 days ago

Eskom

"We're confronted by the Eskom challenge once again but this time around we are taking steps to address the challenge in terms of the processes that we are involved in."

Ramaphosa in December set up a task team to handle the power utility's financial and administrative woes that have left Eskom R419bn in debt. Ramaphosa also mentioned Eskom's application for a 15% tariff hike as one of the issues. 

Government institutions 

"We are addressing a lot of issues. We're stabilising a number of government institutions."

Ramaphosa mentioned the appointment of new NPA head Shamila Batohi as one of the major steps the government has taken to fix its institutions. 

He said applications for a new commissioner of the revenue service (Sars) are well under way and that the applications are at the evaluation stage. 

Cyril Ramaphosa's Eskom task team shrinks as another member quits

Sy Gourrah, general manager of Actom Power Systems, has confirmed that she has resigned from the sustainability task team
Business
6 days ago

Investment 

"The richness of the collaboration between business and government is what we can showcase in Davos," the president said. 

Ramaphosa placed emphasis on painting a positive image of SA for investors at the forum. He added that a second investment conference may be possible towards the end of 2019. 

The Reserve Bank 

Ramaphosa made assurances that the Reserve Bank will remain independent after the ANC stated in its manifesto last week that monetary policy must take into account employment and economic growth. 

"This I can say without any equivocation, the independence, standing and the role of the Reserve Bank is sacrosanct and will remain independent. There should be no debate about that," reported Business Day.

MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa's rule faces people's test in 2019

The president cleaned up in 2018: will that aid him in the new year?
News
17 days ago

The ANC must offer more than promises to win over South Africans

Launching the governing African National Congress’s (ANC) 2019 general election manifesto in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Government to get tough on corruption and incompetence, Cyril Ramaphosa warns

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the upcoming 2019 general elections provide an opportunity to restore the country’s democratic institutions and “to ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. There is limited democracy in my party, my word is final, says Hlaudi Motsoeneng Politics
  2. State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's Davos strategy in five telling quotes Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies Politics
  5. You must be 'politically connected' to get help from SAPS, charges Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X