State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

Advocate Paul Pretorius told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he [Zondo] would have to decide whether Agrizzi was speaking the truth, but they had enough reason to believe him.

"The witness implicates himself in serious criminal acts," Pretorius said, adding, "It’s manifestly in the public interest that it should be heard."

After taking an oath, Agrizzi denied that he was coerced into giving evidence or promised any reward in lieu.

Pretorius ask Agrizzi why it took him so long to come forward and testify, to which Agrizzi replied: "It’s like being in a cult and you become so engrossed."

Agrizzi said a near-death experience made him come forward with evidence.

"I kept quiet and should have exposed unlawful activities from day one," he said.

Agrizzi’s evidence is expected to lay bare details of corruption, fraud and money laundering as well as collaboration between corrupt managers at Bosasa and government officials in securing government contracts and tenders amounting to billions of rands.

Agrizzi said he was aware that his testimony implicated him but he had not reported the crimes.

Zondo said while he had yet to decide whether Agrizzi’s evidence was truthful, he thanked him for coming forward and helping the commission.

"The entire nation wants to know what happened. Who did what with whom? That has led to where the country is now," he said.