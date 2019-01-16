State capture inquiry: Union boss chowed R15k a month groceries bribe, sometimes asking for more

Controversial company Bosasa gave a former union boss grocery parcels amounting to R15,000 a month in lieu of him pressuring petrochemical giant Sasol to give Bosasa a contract, the state capture commission heard on Wednesday.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that he went to a meeting with the general secretary of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union (Ceppawu) Simon Mofokeng, at the behest of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to "sort out Sasol".

The commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard how Mofokeng allegedly gave Bosasa inside information on a contract which they used to amend their pricing structure to get the contract in 1999.

Agrizzi said it was usual practice for Bosasa - or Dyambu as it was previously known - to put pressure on the union to create a work stoppage in an effort to force management to award tenders to the company.