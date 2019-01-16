Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies

Editor's Note: This live stream is due to begin at 10am

16 January 2019 - 08:57 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry resumes on Wednesday.

Judge Raymond Zondo's commission of inquiry was set up to investigate allegations into state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector and kicked off in August last year.

The commission is expected to hear an application of a procedural nature, relating to evidence that will be heard in the next few days.

Here is a recap of what happened in 2018:

