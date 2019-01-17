Bombshell witness breaks open Bosasa bribe bonanza
17 January 2019 - 06:09
The Zondo commission resumed public hearings for 2019 in spectacular fashion.
A surprise witness blew open an elaborate corruption ecosystem involving controversial facilities management company Bosasa and a number of high-profile individuals, including politicians, union leaders and government officials.
He told how Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month in cash on bribes to grease the palms of those who facilitated their dodgy contracts.
