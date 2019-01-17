Politics

DA gets backlash over 'insensitive' #TheANCIsKillingUs billboard

17 January 2019 - 08:23 By Odwa Mjo
A DA campaign poster for #TheANCIsKillingUs
Image: via Twitter/ SimonPGrindrod

The Democratic Alliance has been criticised over a billboard that sharply attacks the ANC. 

The opposition party launched the #TheANCIsKillingSA campaign in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, January 16. At the event, DA leader Mmusi Maimane read out the names of victims who had lost their lives in the Marikana massacre, the Life Esidimeni tragedy, and children who had died after falling down pit toilets. 

TimesLIVE reported that Maimane said people were dying in the country due to the negligence and corruption of the ANC.

"The Esidimeni mass murder was committed in Gauteng under David Makhura’s watch, and yet he is still premier. ANC officials can literally get away with murder. Because the ANC cares only about themselves," said Maimane.

DA supporters at the event carried posters that depicted blood spatter and the faces of the members of the ANC NEC, with the words: "The ANC is killing us."  

