DA gets backlash over 'insensitive' #TheANCIsKillingUs billboard
The Democratic Alliance has been criticised over a billboard that sharply attacks the ANC.
WATCH: Leader @MmusiMaimane reading the names of those who perished in:#Marikana #LifeEsidimeni— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 16, 2019
And the kids died in pit latrines.
All of you will forever be remembered!#TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/9zGc6tFj0t
The opposition party launched the #TheANCIsKillingSA campaign in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, January 16. At the event, DA leader Mmusi Maimane read out the names of victims who had lost their lives in the Marikana massacre, the Life Esidimeni tragedy, and children who had died after falling down pit toilets.
TimesLIVE reported that Maimane said people were dying in the country due to the negligence and corruption of the ANC.
"The Esidimeni mass murder was committed in Gauteng under David Makhura’s watch, and yet he is still premier. ANC officials can literally get away with murder. Because the ANC cares only about themselves," said Maimane.
DA supporters at the event carried posters that depicted blood spatter and the faces of the members of the ANC NEC, with the words: "The ANC is killing us."
The DA campaign drew backlash on Twitter as many felt that it was "insensitive" and "disturbing."
A inspiring message of hope and a positive new vision for South Africa - including dripping blood on a black background. Seriously? #TheANCisKillingSA #DAcampaign pic.twitter.com/vZ8aExXpQn— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) January 16, 2019
#TheANCisKillingSA 😑 this campaign is just so insensitive i wonder who came with the whole concept... pic.twitter.com/yONtoafzIJ— Global Citizen Activist✊✊ (@Thanduk57) January 16, 2019
I find this disturbing. Using people’s death for political capital. This is in poor taste. Maybe it's just me. https://t.co/K3fBm9TEfM— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 16, 2019
Can we report that ad Sata Frika? #TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/AGaqRdbqmO— I DON'T WANNA ARGUE WITH YOU (@eish_ntwana) January 16, 2019
The people who are against the #TheANCisKillingSA hashtag are the ones actively spreading it, the DA knew how the EFF and ANC reactionaries would behave 😂 pic.twitter.com/YGsJgmAbrk— Perfectus Prime (@PerfectusPrime) January 16, 2019
Let's not act like the DA cares about all those victims(R.I.P), why choose now to stand up for them just because elections are around the corner. I don't support neither DA or ANC but it's really sad that people's death are used to gain advantage over rivals#TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/TuS4nDFVMg— Black Child (@av_nojoko) January 16, 2019
The DA keeps taking various ropes and hanging themselves. #TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/XbEcpZs0Mg— C A S S A N D R A 🧜🏿♀️ (@MsCassandraGud) January 16, 2019
So The DA takes the coward way to canvas for the election no wonder it’s leadership is weak #TheANCisKillingSA— Muano blessing (@MuanoBlessing) January 16, 2019
Clearly the #DA did not think long and hard about this cheap political campaign, it's clearly insensitive and indicative of the disregard the DA leadership has for black and marginalised lives.— King Sbu (@SbuIsKing) January 16, 2019
Its disgusting and in bad taste that politicking has come to this.#TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/r0L1J3iHJ9
Why are opposition parties always talking about the #ANC instead of talking about their own stuff #TheANCisKillingSA pic.twitter.com/WMTkHEzwmL— The South African (@u_crowdfunding) January 16, 2019