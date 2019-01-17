'Desperate DA' fearful of Ramaphosa's successes in KZN

The ANC has slammed accusations by the DA that the governing party used false title deed promises to mobilise support for a rally in KwaZulu-Natal's lower south coast as a desperate attempt to mislead the public on the "successful visit to the region" by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The statement by the DA alleging that Ray Nkonyeni Municipality used the handover of title deeds as a way to fill up the hall at Marburg Secondary School is devoid of truth, factually baseless and highlights their genuine fears that President Ramaphosa and the ANC are gaining the support and confidence of people across all communities," regional ANC spokesperson Selvan Chetty said.

The DA's Ugu constituency head, Rishigen Viranna, alleged that Marburg residents were invited to collect their housing title deeds. He said the date, venue and time coincided with Ramaphosa's rally at a school, and that residents were advised that municipal transport would be provided to the event.