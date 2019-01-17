It's unfortunate that late NUM leader cannot answer state capture allegations, says union

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday that it was unfortunate that a union leader who had passed away could not respond to allegations that he had accepted bribes.

Jackson Mafika, who was the union's Kloof branch chairperson, was on Wednesday dragged into the Bosasa saga during the testimony of Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operating officer of the company.

Agrizzi testified at the Zondo commission of inquiry, which is investigating allegations of state capture.

Agrizzi alleged that the NUM leader had accepted a bribe from Bosasa. The union said it would closely study the evidence given by Agrizzi.

"It is unfortunate that Jackson Mafika, who is mentioned in Zondo's Commission, passed on in 2013 and cannot respond to allegations leveled against him at this Commission," said the NUM in a statement.

"NUM would, however, like to make it clear that it does not support fraud and corruption of any kind. We are following the evidence led by Mr. Agrizzi closely and will determine as to what an extent is NUM implicated (sic) and whether there is any step we need to take to protect its name and integrity."

Agrizzi's testimony continued on Thursday.