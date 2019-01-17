Politics

It's unfortunate that late NUM leader cannot answer state capture allegations, says union

17 January 2019 - 12:24 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Angelo Agrizzi, a former executive at corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa, gives testimony on January 16 2019 at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Angelo Agrizzi, a former executive at corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa, gives testimony on January 16 2019 at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday that it was unfortunate that a union leader who had passed away could not respond to allegations that he had accepted bribes.

Jackson Mafika, who was the union's Kloof branch chairperson, was on Wednesday dragged into the Bosasa saga during the testimony of Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operating officer of the company.

Agrizzi testified at the Zondo commission of inquiry, which is investigating allegations of state capture. 

Agrizzi alleged that the NUM leader had accepted a bribe from Bosasa. The union said it would closely study the evidence given by Agrizzi. 

"It is unfortunate that Jackson Mafika, who is mentioned in Zondo's Commission, passed on in 2013 and cannot respond to allegations leveled against him at this Commission," said the NUM in a statement.

"NUM would, however, like to make it clear that it does not support fraud and corruption of any kind. We are following the evidence led by Mr. Agrizzi closely and will determine as to what an extent is NUM implicated (sic) and whether there is any step we need to take to protect its name and integrity."

Agrizzi's testimony continued on Thursday.

READ MORE

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi continues explosive testimony

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is set to continue his explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribes, Angelo Agrizzi tells state capture inquiry

Corruption-accused company Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing officials “to do what we want”, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi said ...
News
20 hours ago

State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

Former Bosasa executive says being part of state capture was 'like being in a cult'
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Bosasa boss Gavin Watson seen on film with R1m 'bribe' cash Politics
  2. It's unfortunate that late NUM leader cannot answer state capture allegations, ... Politics
  3. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  4. Three bombshells from day one of the Agrizzi testimony Politics
  5. Ramaphosa gives Life Esidimeni investigation the green light Politics

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist

Related articles

  1. Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribes, Angelo Agrizzi tells state ... South Africa
  2. State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu ... Politics
X