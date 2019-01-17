Politics

Three bombshells from day one of the Agrizzi testimony

17 January 2019 - 09:51 By Odwa Mjo
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission, which is investigating allegations of state corruption.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission, which is investigating allegations of state corruption.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former Bosasa head Angelo Agrizzi was the first witness to appear before the Zondo commission this year.

His appearance on January 16 was met with high expectations over the information he would reveal to the commission, which is investigating allegations of state capture. And Agrizzi did not disappoint.

Agrizzi is the former chief operating officer of the facilities management company Bosasa, which has been in the spotlight over corruption allegations. 

Here are three major bombshells from Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture inquiry so far.

A 15k grocery bribe to union leader 

Agrizzi alleges that Simon Mofokeng, the former secretary general of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union, gave Bosasa inside information, which was used to secure a contract with Sasol in 1999. 

In exchange, Agrizzi claims Mofokeng received groceries worth R15,000 a month.

State capture inquiry: Union boss chowed R15k a month groceries bribe, sometimes asking for more

Controversial company Bosasa gave a former union boss grocery parcels amounting to R15,000 a month in lieu of him pressuring petrochemical giant ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Agrizzi on Dudu Myeni 

Agrizzi alleged that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni shared confidential information at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria about a probe that the National Prosecuting Authority was conducting into Bosasa. 

State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

Former Bosasa executive says being part of state capture was 'like being in a cult'
Politics
23 hours ago

Grey money bags and government officials

Agrizzi claims that Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing government officials in order to secure tenders and contracts. 

He revealed that the money, which was kept in a walk-in vault, was hand delivered to the government officials in grey money bags. 

Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribes, Angelo Agrizzi tells state capture inquiry

Corruption-accused company Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing officials “to do what we want”, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi said ...
News
18 hours ago

