Three bombshells from day one of the Agrizzi testimony

Former Bosasa head Angelo Agrizzi was the first witness to appear before the Zondo commission this year.

His appearance on January 16 was met with high expectations over the information he would reveal to the commission, which is investigating allegations of state capture. And Agrizzi did not disappoint.

Agrizzi is the former chief operating officer of the facilities management company Bosasa, which has been in the spotlight over corruption allegations.

Here are three major bombshells from Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture inquiry so far.



A 15k grocery bribe to union leader

Agrizzi alleges that Simon Mofokeng, the former secretary general of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union, gave Bosasa inside information, which was used to secure a contract with Sasol in 1999.



In exchange, Agrizzi claims Mofokeng received groceries worth R15,000 a month.