WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi continues explosive testimony

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi is set to continue his explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

The Zondo commission resumed public hearings in spectacular fashion when the surprise witness blew open an elaborate corruption ecosystem involving controversial facilities management company Bosasa and a number of high-profile individuals.

Agrizzi delivered explosive testimony on Wednesday on how Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month in cash on bribes to grease the palms of those who facilitated their dodgy contracts. Bosasa’s windfall from government tenders is estimated at R1bn.