WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi continues explosive testimony

Editor's Note: this livestream is due to begin at 10am

17 January 2019 - 09:13 By TimesLIVE

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi is set to continue his explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

The Zondo commission resumed public hearings in spectacular fashion when the surprise witness blew open an elaborate corruption ecosystem involving controversial facilities management company Bosasa and a number of high-profile individuals.

Agrizzi delivered explosive testimony on Wednesday on how Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month in cash on bribes to grease the palms of those who facilitated their dodgy contracts. Bosasa’s windfall from government tenders is estimated at R1bn.


In his testimony, likely to last a few days, Agrizzi will apparently implicate about 38 people in instances of corruption, bribery and money laundering. They include former SA Airways chair Dudu Myeni, who is closely linked to former president Jacob Zuma (including as the chair of his foundation).

Agrizzi’s evidence is also self-incriminating. He said he decided to come clean as a result of a near-death experience.

