When you pay people bribes on a monthly basis, 'you control them': Ex Bosasa COO

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi said on Thursday staff members who “knew too much” or began protesting against rampant corruption at the company would be pushed out of the company or "terminated".

The commission of inquiry into state capture heard that every contract Bosasa ever had with the state was tainted with fraud and corruption.

Agrizzi noted that Bosasa’s modus operandi was not to give corrupt officials large sums of money up front, but instead payments were made monthly.

“You don’t entrap people for life if you pay once off. They take money and go. Once you start paying bribes on a monthly basis, you control them,” Agrizzi said.

As a result, laundered money was used to pay off officials who assisted Bosasa as well as employees who knew about the corrupt scheme.